Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,616 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 342.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.