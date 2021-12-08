Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $224,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $167.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

