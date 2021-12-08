Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 70.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $152.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $367.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.