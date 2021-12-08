Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,861.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,709.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

