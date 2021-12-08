Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) Announces GBX 0.75 Dividend

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) announced a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Saturday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AGFX opened at GBX 91.80 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.34. Argentex Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80.08 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 144 ($1.91). The company has a market capitalization of £103.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

