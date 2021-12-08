Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) Announces GBX 0.75 Dividend

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) announced a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Saturday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:AGFX opened at GBX 91.80 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.34. Argentex Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80.08 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 144 ($1.91). The company has a market capitalization of £103.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Argentex Group Company Profile
