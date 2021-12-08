Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 3.3%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 247,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 311,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$29.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78.

In other Argentina Lithium & Energy news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$88,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,455,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,807,043.45. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 743,295 shares of company stock worth $398,392.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

