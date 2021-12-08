Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 203.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 78,113 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 165,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,963,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THD stock opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $83.55.

