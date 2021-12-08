Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

