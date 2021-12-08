Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $159,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Amundi acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,687,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Invesco by 1,902.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,819 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Invesco by 351.5% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,575 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Invesco by 47.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

