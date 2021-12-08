Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Popular were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $87.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.