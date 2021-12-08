Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 3D Systems were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 70,173 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 49.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in 3D Systems by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,863 shares of company stock worth $464,577 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DDD opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

