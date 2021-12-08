Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 134 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 138.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Truist upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $171.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.98, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $172.52.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

