Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,947,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 826,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 660,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 546,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 84,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.47. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.