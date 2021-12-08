Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $148,000 Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,495,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,683 shares of company stock worth $12,553,701 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

HOOD stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

