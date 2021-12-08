Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. Equities analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

