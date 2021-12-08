Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of ARMP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. 1,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,567. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 594.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

