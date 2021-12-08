Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $98.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSE AWI traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.45. 411,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,941. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.34. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $116.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

