Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Down 15.6%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares dropped 15.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.56. Approximately 4,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 702,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.77.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $386,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.