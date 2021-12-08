Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,957 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.50. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.18.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

