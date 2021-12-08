Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. Ascom has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Get Ascom alerts:

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.