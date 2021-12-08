ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

