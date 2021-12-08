Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.17 Million

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post sales of $188.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.52 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $233.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $723.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $729.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $746.99 million, with estimates ranging from $716.20 million to $772.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.73. The stock had a trading volume of 242,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,960. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

