Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Up to $145.98

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $145.98, but opened at $154.88. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $151.62, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after buying an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after buying an additional 750,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

