Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives $8.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,344 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASMB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. 735,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

