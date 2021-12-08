Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 103.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

