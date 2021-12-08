Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 736,382 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after buying an additional 987,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,447,000 after buying an additional 429,861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after buying an additional 1,383,688 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after buying an additional 872,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after buying an additional 2,430,342 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

