Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 219,239 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Container Store Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in The Container Store Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Container Store Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,087 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth about $9,095,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCS opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $591.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

