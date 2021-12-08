Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.85 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Chubb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 106,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

