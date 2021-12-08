Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.10 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 456,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after acquiring an additional 278,013 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 276,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,216,000 after acquiring an additional 275,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 294,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 223,712 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $157.37 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

