Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 202,620 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 202,620 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of uniQure worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 26.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 20.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other uniQure news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,623. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $49.37.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

