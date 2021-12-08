Assura Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.74 (LON:AGR)

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 69.60 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 67.20 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.56.
In other news, insider Sam Barrell bought 29,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,520.99). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,834 shares of company stock worth $2,029,951.
Assura Company Profile
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
