Assura Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.74 (LON:AGR)

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 69.60 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 67.20 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.56.

In other news, insider Sam Barrell bought 29,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,520.99). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,834 shares of company stock worth $2,029,951.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.13) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.13) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.02) to GBX 70 ($0.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 83.88 ($1.11).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

