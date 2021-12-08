Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.67

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.67 and traded as low as $62.86. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $63.32, with a volume of 69,071 shares traded.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

