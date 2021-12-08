AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

