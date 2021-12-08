AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lowered by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. 687,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,335,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

