Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 860 at Liberum Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 815 ($10.81) to GBX 860 ($11.40) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.96) to GBX 700 ($9.28) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.48) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.88) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 700 ($9.28).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 747.80 ($9.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 646.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 630.36. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 538 ($7.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 748.20 ($9.92).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

