AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.82 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS.

AZO stock opened at $2,023.57 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $2,028.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,800.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,634.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,770.88.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

