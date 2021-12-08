AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $2,200.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,770.88.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,023.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,800.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,634.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 97.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

