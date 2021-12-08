Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Avalara by 1.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $149.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,988. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,405 shares of company stock valued at $18,157,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

