Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $147.40 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.78.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

