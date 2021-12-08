Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of CDMO stock traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,532. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $34.51.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $403,981. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 348.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 76.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 57,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 148.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 357,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

