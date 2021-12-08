Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $410.89

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.89 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.70). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 422.50 ($5.60), with a volume of 19,774 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 433.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 410.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.50. Avingtrans’s payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.