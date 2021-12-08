Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AXLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

AXLA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 61,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.48. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

