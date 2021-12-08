B. Riley Raises Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $125.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.49. 787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average of $69.07. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $88.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

