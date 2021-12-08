Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Backblaze in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.25.

BLZE opened at 24.00 on Wednesday. Backblaze has a 1-year low of 18.23 and a 1-year high of 36.50.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.