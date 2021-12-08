Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,087 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,236. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

