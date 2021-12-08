Baldrige Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $111.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $87.89 and a 1 year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

