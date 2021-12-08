Baldrige Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after purchasing an additional 546,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,570,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,213. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

