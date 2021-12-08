Baldrige Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. 251,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,314,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.