Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $43,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.13. 4,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,794. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.88 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.