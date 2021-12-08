Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $561,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,769,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 704.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 414,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 363,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,950,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 4,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,236. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42.

